Panthers star Apisai Koroisau has been ruled out of Penrith’s clash against the Bulldogs with a broken wrist.

The Panthers confirmed Koroisau suffered the injury against the Cowboys last week and will miss up to six weeks.

The 28-year-old did not need surgery but will miss games against the Bulldogs, Storm, Sea Eagles, Raiders, Broncos and Knights.

Koroisau played 20 games and scored three tries in 2020.

He has not played less than 13 games in a season since debuting in 2014.