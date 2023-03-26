Penrith Panthers captain, Isaah Yeo has made a big call on his future reportedly re-signing until the end of the 2027 season.

Days before his 200th game with the Panthers, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Isaah Yeo will continue to stay in the Penrith jersey.

Whilst the Panthers struggled to keep Stephen Crichton and Spence Leniu for the future, the extension of Isaah Yeo is a big positive for the club.

The co-captain has reportedly decided to extend his contract which will see him alongside Nathan Cleary until the end of the 2027 season.

Considered the best lock in the competition, Yeo was due to become a free agent on November 1 later this year. However, he has put pen to paper.

"There are certain things in life you have to sacrifice to be successful and stay in a competitive team," Yeo said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"There might have been better (offers) at other clubs but I feel what I want to achieve staying at Penrith within a successful team overrides anything else."

"It helps signing a contract with a team you feel is going to be successful for a long time. That makes it easier."

Yeo has been with the club since his debut in 2014. During this time he was a big part in helping lead the Panthers to their back-to-back premierships.

He is currently in the best form of his career, being awarded the Dally M Lock of the Year for the past three seasons and the Dally M Captain of the Year in 2022.

"I still have goals I want to achieve at Penrith and being a one-club player is certainly one of them," Yeo said.

"That overrides a lot of things you might be able to do at other clubs. The club gave me the chance when I was 17 and it feels like home. I have a growing family now, too."

"The whole town suits me to a tee. I'm very fortunate to stay here and looking elsewhere wasn't a priority. My goal is to play 300 games for one club."

With Yeo extending his contract, the Panthers will now focus on re-signing Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai and Liam Martin who all become free agents on November 1.

The Panthers will be hoping to extend all their contract to long-term deals, which they have done with Yeo, Nathan Cleary and James Fisher-Harris.

"You don't talk about contracts too much as a group." "You don't need that in your locker room. We see enough in the media to understand what's going on."