Panther James Tamou has rocked the NRL with the Penrith captain suggesting he could end his career with a rival club, per The Daily Telegraph.

Tamou has led his side to the top of the league ladder in 2020 but remains without a contract for next season and could be set for the exit.

The 31-year-old revealed he is currently “open to offers”, as a number of cashed-up rivals see the Penrith skipper as a potential suitor of their own.

“I will still be at my best for another couple of seasons,” Tamou said.

“And I will look at everything that is put in front of me.”

Tamou has revealed that the Panthers will remain as his top choice and will allow the club to have the first tabled contract when negotiations open.

“I have loved being the leader and captain of this club,” Tamou said.

“And my first choice is to stay. I have four young kids and they are all settled in the area so I would love to stay in Penrith. But as I have gotten older and wiser, I have realised that sometimes things don’t work out that way. But Penrith will be my first choice.”

Tamou has enjoyed what is perhaps his strongest season in the league since joining 11 years ago, with his side sitting atop the league as they look to face the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

The end is nearing but I still have a fair bit left,” Tamou said.

“I know I still have plenty to offer because of the way I am feeling and the way I am playing. I wouldn’t be putting myself out there to play on If I knew I wasn’t going to be at my best. I won’t be one of those players that goes a year too long. I will be able to give my best.”

Tamou added that fitting into the captaincy mould has added a great benefit to his career.

“I am pretty happy with the way it is all going,” Tamou said.

“I would say at this age it is the best I have been. I am a bit older and the leadership role suits me.

“I know what my job is. I am better in a way because of that. I have a team-first mentally and it brings the best out in me personally.”

The star forward admitted he is salivating at the thought of the Manly match-up.

“The Sea Eagles are always tough at their fortress,” Tamou said.

“They have some big boys that we will have to stand up to but we are ready for the job. I am expecting a gritty game and we all need to be ready to front up and do our jobs. We will have our hands full against their middle third, especially with (Addin) Fonua-Blake and Marty Taupau.”