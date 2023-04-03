There is good and bad news for Bulldogs fans on Monday, with Tevita Pangai Junior returning back to full training, whilst Franklin Pele has undergone immediate surgery and Jacob Preston has a hand injury.

Missing the start of the season with a calf strain, Pangai Junior was originally meant to join the club for Round 4 but it has taken him time to get back to the field.

As confirmed by club spokesperson Phil Gould via Twitter, he will join the main group for training this week for the very first time since January.

Although it will be a "light session" according to Gould, Pangai Junior is expected to miss a couple more weeks before he is playing once again and is fully fit.

"They'd like to see him complete a couple weeks of training before playing," Gould said.

Whilst this is good news for Bulldogs fans, unfortunately, young forward duo Franklin Pele and Jacob Preston have been dealt with injuries.

It isn't good news for Pele who required "immediate surgery this afternoon" Gould Tweeted on Monday. The forward went off after only 25 minutes on the field and could be out for some time.

however, Preston, according to Gould, has endured a nasty hand injury. There is no more information regarding this injury or whether he will play this week against the Rabbitohs.