The contract situation of Tevita Pangai Junior has had another layer of complexity added to it, with the Penrith Panthers being linked to the Broncos forward, before ruling out their interest.

While reports suggest the Canterbury Bulldogs have beaten out the Wests Tigers for the services of the unwanted, off-contract Broncos' second rower for 2022, the Brisbane-based club are still reportedly keen to get rid of him before the August 1 transfer deadline.

Further reports emerged on Tuesday morning that the Panthers have tabled a three-month offer to Pangai Junior which would see him shift clubs immediately, with those suggestions having since been extinguished.

BREAKING: Sorry @PenrithPanthers fans, I'm told the Tevita Pangai Junior deal is off. He was considered by the club BUT the numbers didn't work @wwpenrith #PantherPride — Nathan Taylor (@NateTaylor87) July 19, 2021

LATEST: @PenrithPanthers say they are not going to sign Tevita Pangai Jnr on a short term deal. Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher: “We had a chat with his agent several weeks ago, he is a quality player but it made no sense. We have an excellent roster.”@NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 19, 2021

This morning's shocking twist in the Pangai Junior saga follows last night's news, first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Pangai Junior has snubbed the Tigers in favour of a stint at Belmore.

It's understood the Canterbury contract will be worth around $2.2 million over three years. Both the Tigers and Bulldogs are reported to have offered the same contracts for the 25-year-old, who has been one of the Broncos' best this season.

The Bulldogs are currently in the midst of a roster overhaul, with Trent Barrett bringing Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty and Brent Naden to the club next year, while reportedly opting out of offering Lachlan Lewis a new deal.

Canterbury are plastered to the bottom of the current NRL ladder, but fans will be demanding a turnaround next year as the signing onslaught continues.