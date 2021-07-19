SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Broncos looks to pass during the round 16 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Brisbane Broncos at Shark Park on July 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The contract situation of Tevita Pangai Junior has had another layer of complexity added to it, with the Penrith Panthers being linked to the Broncos forward, before ruling out their interest.

While reports suggest the Canterbury Bulldogs have beaten out the Wests Tigers for the services of the unwanted, off-contract Broncos' second rower for 2022, the Brisbane-based club are still reportedly keen to get rid of him before the August 1 transfer deadline.

Further reports emerged on Tuesday morning that the Panthers have tabled a three-month offer to Pangai Junior which would see him shift clubs immediately, with those suggestions having since been extinguished.

This morning's shocking twist in the Pangai Junior saga follows last night's news, first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Pangai Junior has snubbed the Tigers in favour of a stint at Belmore.

It's understood the Canterbury contract will be worth around $2.2 million over three years. Both the Tigers and Bulldogs are reported to have offered the same contracts for the 25-year-old, who has been one of the Broncos' best this season.

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR
Prop
Broncos
2021 SEASON AVG
121.3
All Run Metres
0.2
Tries
3.1
Tackle Breaks

The Bulldogs are currently in the midst of a roster overhaul, with Trent Barrett bringing Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty and Brent Naden to the club next year, while reportedly opting out of offering Lachlan Lewis a new deal.

Canterbury are plastered to the bottom of the current NRL ladder, but fans will be demanding a turnaround next year as the signing onslaught continues.