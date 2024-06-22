Tevita Pangai Junior's NRL return has been marred by a match review committee charge, while Queensland State of Origin squad member Trent Loiero is also facing a fine.

Pangai Junior, who retired from the sport at the back-end of the 2023 season and left the Canterbury Bulldogs to pursue a career in boxing, recently signed with the Dolphins to chase a rugby league return.

That became a reality on Friday evening as Pangai Junior came off the bench for the Dolphins against the Melbourne Storm.

While the NRL's most recent expansion franchise came up short in the game, plenty of the interest in the contest was around the return of the former one-time New South Wales State of Origin player.

The forward was cited by the MRC for making dangerous contact with veteran Melbourne forward Christian Welch in the 27th minute of the contest.

The Grade 1 charge - which is the first on his record - will see him pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Loiero meanwhile has been slapped with a Grade 1 crusher tackle charge on Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth. The tackle is a second offence on his record, with the forward facing a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, while a trip to the judiciary would see him risk a two-match suspension.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.