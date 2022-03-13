NRL Trial Match - Sharks v Bulldogs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Bulldogs is tackled by Andrew Fifita of the Sharks during the NRL Trial Match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium on February 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Recent Canterbury import Tevita Pangai Junior will need to wait to make his white and blue debut after failing a fitness test ahead of the Bulldogs' Round 1 battle against the Cowboys.

The former Bronco and Panther had initially been selected within Trent Barrett's 19-man squad to make the flight north to Townsville, however, as revealed by Dogs GM Phil Gould, the 26-year-old will instead watch on from the stands due to injury.

Gould's announcement was first relayed by Wide World of Sports editor Simon Brunsdon during the 63-year-old's appearance on the Nine Network's 'Sunday Footy Show'.

Gould himself had shown an openness with punters about the prop's path towards playing, stating via his personal Twitter account that: "TPJ to undergo a fitness test later this morning. He won’t be rushed unless 100% both physically and mentally."

The recently returned Bulldogs premiership coach then went on to claim that Pangai Junior had been suffering from "hamstring tightness" in the lead up to the season.

Gould also revealed that, as far as he was aware, the fiery front-rower's muscle group was still intact.

Pangai Junior had initially been in doubt to face Todd Payten's forward pack after being cited twice during the Belmore side's recent trial date with the Sharks. 

Still, with judicial fortune favouring the forearm fronting, jersey tearing, forward the all-clear was given ahead of the commencement of the season proper.

Pangai Junior joined the Bulldogs during the most recent off-season, signing a three-year deal worth in the vicinity of $2.25 million.

The Sydney-born bruiser has made 102 first-grade appearances after making his debut with Brisbane during the 2016 season.

