Recent Canterbury import Tevita Pangai Junior will need to wait to make his white and blue debut after failing a fitness test ahead of the Bulldogs' Round 1 battle against the Cowboys.

The former Bronco and Panther had initially been selected within Trent Barrett's 19-man squad to make the flight north to Townsville, however, as revealed by Dogs GM Phil Gould, the 26-year-old will instead watch on from the stands due to injury.

Gould's announcement was first relayed by Wide World of Sports editor Simon Brunsdon during the 63-year-old's appearance on the Nine Network's 'Sunday Footy Show'.

Phil Gould tells @NRLonNine Tevita Pangai Jr will not play today's #NRLCowboysBulldogs - ruled out due to injury — Simon Brunsdon (@SimonBrunsdon) March 13, 2022

Gould himself had shown an openness with punters about the prop's path towards playing, stating via his personal Twitter account that: "TPJ to undergo a fitness test later this morning. He won’t be rushed unless 100% both physically and mentally."

TPJ to undergo a fitness test later this morning. He won’t be rushed unless 100% both physically and mentally. https://t.co/tS1FMJ4l3n — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 12, 2022

The recently returned Bulldogs premiership coach then went on to claim that Pangai Junior had been suffering from "hamstring tightness" in the lead up to the season.

Gould also revealed that, as far as he was aware, the fiery front-rower's muscle group was still intact.

He has some hamstring tightness. No evidence of a tear, but he’s aware of the feeling, so best to give him time to get confidence to move as a fast as he can. https://t.co/netmeWc2yu — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 13, 2022

Pangai Junior had initially been in doubt to face Todd Payten's forward pack after being cited twice during the Belmore side's recent trial date with the Sharks.

Still, with judicial fortune favouring the forearm fronting, jersey tearing, forward the all-clear was given ahead of the commencement of the season proper.

Pangai Junior joined the Bulldogs during the most recent off-season, signing a three-year deal worth in the vicinity of $2.25 million.

The Sydney-born bruiser has made 102 first-grade appearances after making his debut with Brisbane during the 2016 season.