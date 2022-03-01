Canterbury Bulldogs star recruit Tevita Pangai Junior will be free to play Round 1 for his new club after escaping sanction for two incidents which were replaced on report in Monday's clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

The Bulldogs' second and final trial before the regular season posed more questions than it answered, after the men from Belmore were blown out by their Shire rivals 30 points to 6.

A poor display at both ends of the park will leave the Bulldogs worrying their recruitment run over the off-season will come to nothing, but Trent Barrett can at least breathe a sigh of relief that barnstorming forward Pangai Junior will be free to play.

Put on report twice - including once for attempted striking at Royce Hunt - in the ugly aftermath of a big shot which would see the Bulldogs' enforcer sent to the sin bin.

It was thought Pangai Junior would do well to escape sanction from the NRL's match review committee after footage appeared to show him attempting to punch Hunt.

The only other charge from the contest was against Braden Hamlin Uele, who was pinged for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge against Jake Averillo in the 62nd minute. He has escaped with a fine for the incident and will be free to line up amongst the Cronulla forward pack come Round 1.

Earlier this weekend, James Tamou copped a single game for an ugly challenge on Sam Walker after kicking, while Lindsay Collins escaped with a fine for a horrid tackle to the back of the knees of Jackson Hastings.