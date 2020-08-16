Tevita Pangai Jr is prepared to take legal action to save his Brisbane Broncos career.

The 24-year-old has been fined $30,000 and indefinitely stood down by the NRL after breaching strict COVID rules by visiting a bikie-owned barbershop last week.

The Broncos are also in the process of handing Pangai Jr a formal breach notice which could result in his $650,000 contract being torn up.

Pangai Jr has held talks with lawyers to discuss whether breaking NRL COVID protocols give Brisbane the power to terminate his contract.

He is also unhappy by details from his interview with the NRL integrity unit being leaked to the media.

Pangai Jr disputes allegations that he called the Broncos a “basket case” and that he didn’t care if he breached the NRL’s COVID guidelines.

According to the Daily Telegraphy, the NRL do not expect Pangai Jr to be cleared to play again this season.