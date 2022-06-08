Despite being edged out of his Concord hot seat on Tuesday, ex-Tigers head coach Michael Maguire has been linked strongly with the freshly vacated Warriors job.

The role at Mount Smart was opened within the past 24 hours after former club steward Nathan Brown reportedly spoke with administrators and alerted them to the fact that he was not willing to make the trek across the ditch come the latter half of the season.

Given his current post with the Kiwis, as well as his ability to steer the 2008 world champions to the top of international rankings, Maguire has an obvious affinity with both the code and powerbrokers on the Shaky Isles.

Still, according to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, incumbent Tongan and St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf is also seen as a realistic option to take the reins of his first NRL side.

Since ending his playing days with the Souths Magpies in 1997, Woolf, 46, earned his stripes with posts at the Cowboys, Broncos, Knights, Townsville Blackhawks and Ipswich Jets before heading north.

Although the duo's credentials and ties are known within the game's circles, Warriors CEO Cameron George claimed that the club would be taking a beat before committing to Brown's full-time replacement.

“There are plenty of people out there who are looking for an opportunity,” George stated in the wake of Brown's departure.

“We just want to take our breath for the moment. I heard a number of names, I’ve heard Kristian’s, but I haven’t spoken to Kristian at all.”

In spite of the lack of communication between the Saints boss and the Kiwi franchise, Woolf's chances of earning the gig were boosted by George's contention that senior experience was not a genuine necessity.

“We’re not scared of a newbie, a rookie, if you like," George added.

“There are plenty of tremendous assistant coaches around the game who are learning in very good systems and have good connections with up-and-coming players."

With the expansion side having cycled each of Matthew Elliott, Andrew McFadden, Stephen Kearney, Todd Payten and Brown through the doors since 2013, continuity is still about as foreign as success at Penrose.

And with the status quo requiring smashing, George contended that someone willing to rattle the Warriors' roster would be required.

“To be honest - and I’m not talking about the past at all - I want to see someone with a hard edge, a bit of a hardarse. We need to instil that fabric - we need to steel up that defence and our attitude and that’s right across the board," the administrator added.

“Bringing that hard edge would be really good and everyone carries that in their own way. I just like a simple approach to footy; if someone comes to us without over-analysing it and presents well and has a simple philosophy with effort-based areas, they are really key attributes that could help our club.”

Currently sitting in 14th position on the table with a 4-9 record and a points differential of -129, George also stressed that he was willing to wear the brunt of blame attached to a side that has not played off in a grand final since 2011.

“I take a lot of responsibility and I’m very passionate about this footy club now and into the future,” George said.

“Whilst we have been trying to survive in a lot of aspects of our footy club, it doesn’t give us a free pass for not winning, we haven’t got that right.

“Since [Covid], we haven’t been able to field any other team except the NRL team … when we can get home and reconnect with all of those facets of our business, it will be much better for our footy club to succeed.”

The Warriors will be led on an interim basis by club legend Stacey Jones.