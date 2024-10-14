Six years after his last rugby league match in 2018, two-time Dally M Medallist Jarryd Hayne will make his rugby league return at the 2024 Pacific Championships for Fiji.

However, instead of taking the field alongside the likes of Michael Jennings, Viliame Kikau and Sunia Turuva, Hayne will join the national team's coaching staff as they prepare to face the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Released from jail a few months ago after successfully winning his legal appeal and having his rape conviction quashed, Fiji head coach Wise Kativerata confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he would work as a mentor to the players as a member of the coaching staff.

This follows reports that Hayne was approached to make a comeback onto the field for the 2024 Pacific Championships but Kativerata confirmed this wouldn't happen during the tournament that will begin this weekend.

“The players look up to what he did on the football field,” Kativerata said.