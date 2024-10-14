Six years after his last rugby league match in 2018, two-time Dally M Medallist Jarryd Hayne will make his rugby league return at the 2024 Pacific Championships for Fiji.
However, instead of taking the field alongside the likes of Michael Jennings, Viliame Kikau and Sunia Turuva, Hayne will join the national team's coaching staff as they prepare to face the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.
Released from jail a few months ago after successfully winning his legal appeal and having his rape conviction quashed, Fiji head coach Wise Kativerata confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he would work as a mentor to the players as a member of the coaching staff.
This follows reports that Hayne was approached to make a comeback onto the field for the 2024 Pacific Championships but Kativerata confirmed this wouldn't happen during the tournament that will begin this weekend.
“The players look up to what he did on the football field,” Kativerata said.
“To have him here and help out with the young fellas in the team, it will be very good for them. I've known him for a long time, I know his father. He captained in my first game for Fiji.
“I'm happy for him joining the team and for him. He will be here to support the players and support us in the coaching staff. It's good to see him here with us.”
Last playing in 2018, Hayne was one of the best rugby league players in his prime with the Parramatta Eels during the 2000s and 2010s and won the Dally M medal twice in 2009 and 2014.
He would also become one of the few NRL players to switch to the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and even represented Fiji in Rugby Sevens.
Commonly referred to as the 'Hayne Plane', he also represented the NSW Blues on 23 occasions and the Australian Kangaroos (11 appearances) and Fiji (10 appearances) in the international arena.
“I rang him just to talk to him and to see how he was going,” Kativerata added.
“I wanted to make sure he was okay. He was happy to hear from us. After a while, I told him about rugby league in Fiji and how it really needed a lift.
"Then I asked him to come along and help with the team because I knew that it would be good for him and good for us.”
“At first he thought I was joking. But look at what he's achieved in rugby league. And he's a Fijian guy, so we want him to be part of it. He's enjoying it.”
Fiji Bati Squad
Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)
Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys)
Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)
Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Michael Jennings (Retired)
Kevin Naiqama (Retired)
Waqa Blake (St Helens RLFC)
Kurt Donoghoe (The Dolphins)
Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)
Kitione Kautoga (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)
Jordan Miller (Wests Tigers)
Nathan Kegg-Smith (Brisbane Tigers)
Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles)
Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Leopards)
Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Joe Lovodua (Doncaster)
James Valevatu (Wests Tigers)
Bayleigh Bentley-Hape (South Sydney Rabbitohs)