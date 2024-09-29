Fiji Bati have suffered a significant blow to their forward pack for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships, with a pair of brothers ruling themselves out of the tournament.

Last representing their country in 2017, Fijian fans will have to wait to see Daniel Saifiti and Jacob Saifiti back in the international arena representing their nation.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, Daniel and Jacob revealed that they will not represent Fiji at the end of the year but plan to represent them at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), which will be held in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

"I definitely will again, that's for sure," Daniel Saifiti said.

"I've already spoken to someone inside the [Fiji] camp, and with everything that's going on ... moving clubs ... I've said: 'I won't be able to commit this year'.

"Other than that, I would have played for sure. I dare say next year, I'll play."

Fiji will name a new-look team for the tournament, with Brandon Wakeham, Apisai Koroisau and Jahream Bula all unavailable to feature.

However, head coach Wise Kativerata confirmed that they have been in talks with several other players, including Sydney Roosters cross-code recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase, to represent Fiji at the Pacific Bowl.

Fiji Bati will face Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl tournament in a few months, and the winner will advance to the Pacific Championships next year.

Predicted Fiji team for 2025 Pacific Championships

1. Sunia Turuva

2. Maika Sivo

3. Mark Nawaqanitawase

4. Semi Valemei

5. Mikaele Ravalawa

6. Kevin Naiqama

7. Kurt Donoghoe

8. Tui Kamikamica

9. Penioni Tagituimua

10. King Vuniyayawa

11. Siua Wong

12. Viliame Kikau

13. Taane Milne

Interchange

14. Kitione Kautoga

15. Gordon Whippy

16. Apisalome Saukuru

17. Caleb Navale