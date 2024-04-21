Canterbury Bulldogs back Hayze Perhamn may find himself at a new team, with an overseas club reportedly showing interest in his services.

Able to play in the fullback position, in the centres and on the wing, Perham has found himself down the pecking order at the Bulldogs after being the team's first-choice fullback at the beginning of last season.

Add in the arrivals of Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri, and he is even more unlikely to see himself return to first grade anytime soon as he continues to ply his trade in the NSW Cup.

Reports from Hull Live have emerged that Super League outfit Hull FC have already held talks about bringing Perham to the club after expressing an interest in him following the departure of Tex Hoy.

This would see him reunite with former Bulldogs teammates Jayden Okunbor and Franklin Pele.

Hull FC not only lost Hoy earlier this week but also New Zealand international hooker Fa'amanu Brown who decided to return home and join the St George Illawarra Dragons - he played his first game for the Dragons on Friday night.

Debuting in 2019, Perham has had stints with the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels before joining the Bulldogs in 2023 and has 35 NRL appearances to his name.

In the lower levels, he has scored 27 tries in 77 NSW Cup games while also playing for the Maori All Stars once.