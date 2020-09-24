Brad Fittler is set to name his provisional 27-man roster this week, with a number of new faces tipped to make the cut for the upcoming Origin series in November, per Fox Sports.

Brisbane young gun Kotoni Staggs is expected to make the Blues lineup, while Wests Winger David Nofoaluma will be one of the first names on Fittler’s list.

Dynamic brothers Jake and Tom Trbojevic are also expected to be named on Sunday, alongside Saints backorder Tyson Frizell and Brisbane prop Payne Haas.

Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen, Penrith’s Api Korisau, Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton and Isaah Yeo, Eels pair Clint Gutherson and Junior Paulo and Rabbitoh Campbell Graham are all in contention for a jersey.

Fittler is set to be accompanied by Greg Alexander, Danny Buderus and Craig Fitzgibbon in the coaches box, with Andrew Johns also rumoured to be involved.