Wayne Bennett has wasted no time in making big changes to the Queensland Origin set up after being named as the new coach.

Rep regular Josh McGuire has sensationally been axed altogether, whilst nine rookies were named in his Origin 15 man squad.

The below players are from teams already eliminated from finals, with the squad set to be updated as teams drop out of the competition.

Below are the 15 players named and our brief thoughts one each. We’ll go into much more detail in our weekly Origin Watch segments as we count down to the end of season series.

Jai Arrow

Truthfully Arrow hasn’t had the season many, myself included, expected. That said, his past performances (and it’s not as though he was bad in 2020 either) make him a near automatic selection. He’ll lead a young Maroons pack into game one at either prop or lock. Has a chance to impress his coach next year in the series also.

AJ Brimson

Arguably the form player of the competition over the past six weeks, Brimson is a brilliant selection both for 2020 and many years to come. If Ponga is injured then he’s the state’s number one fullback option. If Ponga does decide to play, Brimson MUST be in the side somewhere, whether that be in the centres or coming off the bench. Freakish talent. Love this selection.

Moeaki Fotuaika

Up until a month-or-so ago there were questions over the Titans monster’s availability. Once it was confirmed he was eligible there was no chance he wasn’t being selected. He had an incredible 2020 and will be there game one. He’ll prob spend the opening 20 on the bench before unleashing. Exciting stuff!

Phillip Sami

I genuinely wonder what the odds of a Sami call up to Origin were in pre-season? With all due respect to the talented Titans winger/center, I’m betting they were long. Right now, I have Sami in the top 17 players. If he has a big game one, it could really lift his career to the next level.

Edrick Lee

I’m a big fan of the Knights flyer. Lee has had some absolutely gaffe moments during his career but since that 2016 season for the Raiders he has been great. He’s a genuine shot at a wing spot for the opener. He’ll enjoy a height advantage if opposing Addo Carr. A potential battle with Daniel Tupou is mouth watering.

Hymel Hunt

Truthfully the Knights centre sneaks into the squad mainly due to injuries to the likes of Feldt and Morgan. That’s no disrespect to the talented outside back who enjoyed a successful 2020. He’s a genuine crack for a centre spot for game one, but once Holmes is available, will likely become a squad player.

Kalyn Ponga

Injury looks as though it may end Ponga’s Origin series before it even starts. The Knights will be keen to get their star fullback in for surgery as soon as possible to avoid any disruption to their pre-season. If Ponga is less than 100%, there’s no chance he should play in game one.

Valentine Holmes

Suspended for game one of the series, Holmes is an automatic selection. He’ll play a big part in game Two and Three. With Ponga likely to be out, Holmes would have fancied a run in the fullback role, however before he shift to NFL he was the games best winger. Brimson at fullback and Holmes on the wing makes QLD so much more dangerous come game Two.

Coen Hess

Hess can probably count himself lucky here. His form at the Cowboys was shaky despite a rampaging start to 2020. Perhaps the new rules affected the Cowboys wide running second rower? He has plenty of pedigree and has Origin experience but honestly I don’t think he’s been picked on form. He may play from the bench due to his rep experience.

Xavier Coates

Coates beat teammate Corey Oates as well as Cronulla’s Ronaldo Mulitalo to the spot, and probably deserves it. He was good in a dire Broncos set up in 2020 and has a huge career ahead of him. Probably misses out for the opener but if things don’t go the Maroons way he may debut later in the series. Freakish talent.

Patrick Carrigan

Just reward for the Broncos captain and best player in 2020. Carrigan carried to the side on his young shoulders for most of the season, wracking up huge numbers in performances beyond his years. A future Origin captain if he continues in this vein. He’ll debut in game one. For mine he’ll play lock and replace McGuire.

Ben Hunt

Despite the (largely unfair) criticism he receives in the media, this was a no brainer. Unless Munster is unable to overcome his injury, there’s no chance Hunt plays in the halves. For mine he’s the best option at 9 to start. He has plenty of experience and his service is very good. I’d pick him over Friend. May revert to a utility spot from game two if QLD go 1-0 down.

Josh Kerr

This year’s shock selection comes in the form of the Dragons big man Josh Kerr. Full disclosure he wasn’t on my radar and wasn’t in my draft 25 this time last week. The 24-year old enjoyed a good season for the Red V but hardly broke down any doors. Might jag a bench spot. He will be MUCH better for the experience. Clever.

Harry Grant

I love this selection. For mine Grant is the future of the number nine for the Maroons. He’ll probably be picked as a utility for game one by I’d suggest that from 2021 onwards he has a mortgage on the jumper. The key is not to expect too much too soon from Grant. He’s a wonderful player but this is a big ask at his age and relative inexperience.

Daly Cherry-Evans

The easiest choice of the original 15. DCE is the captain and main man for the Maroons. Unfortunately he has never truly delivered on the Origin stage but I have a feeling 2020 may be his year. With all the injuries his side is facing, if the Maroons are to win the series, it’s going to HAVE to be his year. Brilliant player but one who looked tired after largely carrying Manly throughout the season.