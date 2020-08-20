Queensland enter the 2020 State of Origin series in the (recently) unfamiliar position of not having won a series in the past two years.

Although the nucleus of the Origin side remains from 2019, as outlined in our recent Origin certainties piece, the key to QLD regaining their interstate superiority may lie in new blood.

There will be players making their debut in Maroon come the end of season series, that is for sure. Just who, or how many, is the only real question.

Below we look at five players who have the real potential of running out to represent the Sunshine state.

1. Harry Grant

To say that Harry Grant has enjoyed an impressive start to his NRL career is a huge understatement. The Storm-loaned Tiger has set the competition alight since his round three club debut against the Sharks.

He is playing well beyond his 12 NRL games of experience with three tries, four try assists, five line break assists, two forced drop outs, and over 92% tackling efficiency.

Those are some impressive stats for a player of his relative inexperience but truthfully his importance to the Tigers goes beyond stats. He has provided go forward and grit that the club haven’t had since prime Robbie Farah.

Although Ben Hunt is the favourite to start in the number nine role, I would be shocked if Harry Grant’s name is not in the serious discussion for a debut Origin jumper from the bench. His pre-injury form combined with the fact he is only 22 year’s of age probably sees him move above the previously favoured Jake Friend in the pecking order.

If he is overlooked in 2020, there’s still every chance that is the long term option in the number nine jersey made famous by Cameron Smith for both his club and state.

2. Reed Mahoney

If it is not Harry Grant picked to debut it will likely be the more experienced Reed Mahoney. Also working in the Eels number nine’s advantage is the fact that his side are far more likely to enjoy a deep finals run which will have him in peak match fitness.

Mahoney is set to run out for his 50th NRL appearance before this is published and has quickly established himself as one of the best young hookers in the game.

In his 14 games this season Mahoney has scored two tries, laid on two try assists, set up two line break assists and has forced four repeat sets with the boot. He is also a tackling machine, only failing to make under 40 tackles twice in 2020. These tackles are made at over 92% efficiency.

As tough as they come, Mahoney is neck and neck with Grant in terms of a possible debut. He’ll have match fitness and experience on his side and for mine shapes as a better all around option that Jake Friend.

3. Patrick Carrigan

I don’t think it’s any secret that the QLDers need to find new blood in the middle. They were largely bossed in the second and third games last year and have a real need for fresh faces.

Broncos lock (although he’s just at home playing at prop) Patrick Carrigan seems a near lock for an Origin jumper come the end of season series.

Carrigan has been a rare highlight in a poor Broncos outfit in 2020, showing a level of consistency some of the bigger name players at Red Hill have failed to replicate.

Averaging almost 150 metres per game, the young captain is certainly not afraid to put his hand up. With 32 NRL games under his belt I think the time is right for the youngster to step up to rep footy.

4. Tino Faasuamaleaui

The other middle forward likely to debut in Origin this year for those north of the Tweed is Melbourne monster Tino Faasuamaleaui. The Samoan international is eligible and I’d say highly likely to debut for QLD this year.

Despite playing from the bench for the majority of the season, Tino is averaging almost 130 metres, has four tries, four line breaks and two offloads.

The Titan’s-bound firebrand fits blueprint for exactly what the Maroons need right now. Size, aggression, skill and no fear. He has 19 games to his resume at the age of 20.

I’d expect him to play a huge role in the Storm’s upcoming minor premiership charge which should translate into an Origin bench debut at very least.

6. AJ Brimson

Queensland have long insisted on a utility player coming off the bench to provide late impact. It was famously once Matt Bowen and more recently has been either Michael Morgan or a second option at dummy half.

With the very real possibility of Michael Morgan playing centre for the Maroons this year, it may be a chance to blood young AJ Brimson in the impact role.

Injuries have limited him to just 39 NRL caps to date, however, he has been electric since returning in 2020 and is exactly the kind of the player who can change a game.

It’s an outside chance at best given he has only just returned from injury to claim his preferred number one jersey, however knowing he can fill in anywhere in the spine or out wide makes him an attractive option.