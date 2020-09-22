Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney has told media he would be lying if he wasn’t thinking about playing State of Origin, with a big matchup ahead on Saturday night against Wests Tigers star and fellow Origin hopeful Harry Grant.

Queensland’s No.9 jumper is set to be up for grabs with incumbent No.9 Ben Hunt having a below-par 2020 season with the struggling Dragons.

Hunt’s selection remains in doubt following a quad injury and impending suspension that could see him ruled out for the opening Origin clash at Adelaide Oval on November 4th.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it (Origin),” Mahoney said when speaking to the media on Monday.

“But honestly you have to do well in your club to put yourself in that sort of category.

“It is about being doing what is best for my team and just do what I’ve been doing to even think that I’m in the conversation.”

Origin coach Kevin Walters will be able to get a close look at both hopefuls on Saturday night, but Mahoney had nothing for praise for his Queensland No.9 rival.

“Harry is playing really good footy,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he isn’t going to be in the finals, but for himself he has proven that he goes pretty good.

“We definitely will have to stop him to stop the Tigers. He is their man at the moment.”

After returning from a shoulder injury last week against the Broncos, Mahoney said the break will help him as the Eels look to make a finals charge.

“I feel good and rested from the week,” he said.

“I did a lot of rehab on my shoulder and now it is feeling good.

“Now I’m feeling fresh going into the back end of the season.”