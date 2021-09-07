Manly Sea Eagles' half Daly Cherry-Evans has ruled out a chance of scenery when the NRL's newest expansion club begins its NRL existence.

Cherry-Evans has been one of a host of players linked for a move north, with Cameron Munster the other touted to potentially lead a new club, while the Brisbane Broncos are moving rapidly to lock down Payne Haas before the announcement, which the NRL are expected to announce in October.

While the Queensland Origin captain, who is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, backs the expansion idea, he told the media at the media day ahead of the NRL finals that he wants to be a Sea Eagles for life.

It's understood the expansion club will be added to the competition in either 2023 or 2024.

“A lot would have to change for me to leave Manly,” Cherry-Evans said.

“I still have two more years left on my Manly deal, so I wouldn’t be off-contract until 2024.

“A lot would have to change for me to end up in Queensland.

“I’ve always supported the idea of another Brisbane team in the NRL, but to be honest I don’t think there is much chance I would be involved in a new Queensland team."

Cherry-Evans had formerly signed a contract with the Gold Coast Titans to move away from Manly, however, backflipped to sign a mega deal at the Sea Eagles.

The Manly star has gone from strength to strength since then and is having a wonderful season for the men from the northern beaches, playing some of his best football with the Sea Eagles ending up in the top four.

The Manly star has been able to build one of the game's most dangerous combinations with Tom Trbojevic, Manly regularly piling on the points.

The Redcliffe Dolphins are widely tipped to win the expansion race ahead of the Brisbane Firehawks and Brisbane Jets.