Sitting on top of the Dally M leaderboard and fresh from scoring the match-sealing try in one of the great all-time State of Origin deciders, Ben Hunt has revealed he’s opened talks with the St George Illawarra Dragons about a contract extension.

While the 32-year-old is open to finishing his career in the Red V, there are reports he may be open to a return to Queensland if the Dolphins attempt to secure his services for 2023 and beyond.

“It’s all in limbo at the moment,” Hunt told the Daily Telegraph.

“The (Dragons) said in the next couple of weeks they’ll offer me a deal to get the ball rolling.

“There’s no real rush for me. I’ll wait and see what they come up with.”

Though he’s said he’d look “anywhere” if an agreement couldn’t be made, a close relationship with current Dragons coach Anthony Griffin – who coached Hunt for four seasons in Brisbane as well – could be a determining factor if he stays in Wollongong.

“I can definitely see myself finishing here,” Hunt said.

“I’m enjoying myself at the club. I’m really enjoying being coached by Hook (Griffin) and there’s a good bunch of fellas there. The club is heading in the right direction.

“The priority (now) is to get the Dragons to keep building.

“I think I’ve got a few years left in me. My body is feeling well and I’m enjoying my footy, so why not?”