New South Wales Blues debutant Bradman Best has confirmed he has no intentions to leave the Newcastle Knights, and that the club have no intention of pushing him out.

Media speculation surrounding the Knights has been at fever pitch in recent times, with Best, as well as the Saifiti brothers - Daniel and Jacob - both linked with early exits from the Hunter.

It comes with the Knights reportedly looking to free up space on their salary cap, with the club also keeping prospective coaches in mind for the near future if Adam O'Brien, who is believed to be under enormous pressure, can't turn things around.

The Knights sit in the bottom half of the ladder and have failed to realise their potential in recent years.

Despite being on contract until at least the end of next season, Best, whose salary climbs in the final year of his current deal, has told News Corp that the media speculation caused him to ask his manager and the club, but that there was nothing to it.

He also revealed he would like to become a one-club player.

"There was a bit of media that caused drama behind the scenes but I don't read into it too much. I spoke to my manager asking if there was any truth to it," Best told the publication.

"But then the club brought me in and said ‘no mate, we want you here. We want you to be a one club man'.

"I did see the stories, but it didn't bother me. I love the club, I love the town and I've come through the juniors. If it works out that I stay there my entire career, I'll be pretty proud to do so."

It comes following recent comments from Knights director of football Peter Parr in The Newcastle Herald that the club have "no desire" to release either player.

"There's never been a discussion had about releasing Daniel or Bradman," Parr told the Newcastle Herald a few weeks ago.

"I understand that with recruitment and retention, there are always rumours floating around in the world of rugby league. But we have no desire to release either player. It's our intention that they both end up as long-term players for the Knights.

"I've reiterated that to both the players, and their agents, and I've never had a discussion about either player with another club."

Best, who is a former junior Origin player, will make his debut for the Blues in Wednesday's dead rubber.

A prodigious talent, Best has failed to realise his NRL potential on a consistent basis yet, with a string of injuries hampering him, however, NSW advisor Greg Alexander said last week that Best has often been in discussions by selectors for a long time, with the Blues' back placed in the Origin conversation last year by coach Brad Fittler before an injury.

Origin 3 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST).