Payne Haas has continued to grow his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 8, where he secured yet another point haul.

A key part of Brisbane's win over the Eels, Haas scored another 17 points, and with his closest opponent in teammate Reece Walsh failing to hit the scoreboard, the lead is now 53 votes.

Haas' incredible start to the season has seen him register a total of less than 15 out of 20 in just two of the eight rounds played to date.

There will be something of a chance for opponents to close the gap next week with Haas to be suspended for a hip drop tackle.

Walsh's zero in second spot means Cameron Munster, Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans have closed the gap marginally on the back of individually strong performances.

William Kennedy, Scott Drinkwater, Jarrod Wallace and Nick Meaney all managed a perfect 20 votes alongside Mitchell this weekend, while James Tedesco and Luke Keary split man of the match honours for the Roosters, Haumole Olakau'atu and Daly Cherry-Evans split for the Sea Eagles and Payne Haas split with Herbie Farnworth for the Broncos.

Here are all the votes from Round 8.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Top ten

Click here for the full leaderboard