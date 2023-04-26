Payne Haas has continued to grow his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 8, where he secured yet another point haul.
A key part of Brisbane's win over the Eels, Haas scored another 17 points, and with his closest opponent in teammate Reece Walsh failing to hit the scoreboard, the lead is now 53 votes.
Haas' incredible start to the season has seen him register a total of less than 15 out of 20 in just two of the eight rounds played to date.
There will be something of a chance for opponents to close the gap next week with Haas to be suspended for a hip drop tackle.
Walsh's zero in second spot means Cameron Munster, Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans have closed the gap marginally on the back of individually strong performances.
William Kennedy, Scott Drinkwater, Jarrod Wallace and Nick Meaney all managed a perfect 20 votes alongside Mitchell this weekend, while James Tedesco and Luke Keary split man of the match honours for the Roosters, Haumole Olakau'atu and Daly Cherry-Evans split for the Sea Eagles and Payne Haas split with Herbie Farnworth for the Broncos.
Here are all the votes from Round 8.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Alex Johnston
|Cody Walker
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|Stephen Crichton
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Herbie Farnworth
|Payne Haas
|4
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Herbie Farnworth
|Corey Oates
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|Shaun Lane
|Patrick Carrigan
|Payne Haas
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Shaun Lane
|Shaun Lane
|Shaun Lane
Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|4
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|3
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Blayke Brailey
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Blayke Brailey
|Nicho Hynes
|Blayke Brailey
|1
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Dane Gagai
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|2
|Reuben Cotter
|Dane Gagai
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|1
|Bradman Best
|Reuben Cotter
|Lachlan Miller
|Dane Gagai
The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|4
|Euan Aitken
|Euan Aitken
|Euan Aitken
|Euan Aitken
|3
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|Isaac Liu
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Isaac Liu
|AJ Brimson
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|1
|Kodi Nikorima
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Starford To'a
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|3
|Starford To'a
|Starford To'a
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Starford To'a
|2
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Toafofoa Sipley
Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|4
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|Jack Bird
|James Tedesco
|3
|Moses Suli
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|Jack Bird
|2
|Tyrell Sloan
|Moses Suli
|James Tedesco
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|1
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Tyrell Sloan
Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|4
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Cameron Munster
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Cameron Munster
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Harry Grant
|1
|Harry Grant
|Justin Olam
|Harry Grant
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Top ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|17
|134
|2
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|81
|3
|Cameron
Munster
|13
|75
|4
|Lachlan
Miller
|1
|71
|5
|Latrell
Mitchell
|20
|68
|6
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|19
|66
|7
|Jacob
Kiraz
|0
|63
|8
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|60
|8
|Harry
Grant
|4
|60
|10
|Briton
Nikora
|16
|57