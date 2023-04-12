Payne Haas is continuing his domination of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race during the early part of the season, recording another 14 votes during the Brisbane Broncos' first loss of the season against the Canberra Raiders on Friday evening.

Haas, who has been near faultless this season, is the first player to crack the 100-vote mark, sitting on 101 from a possible 120 over the first six rounds (the maximum any player can gain per round is 20).

Lachlan Miller has climbed into second spot on the back of 12 votes against the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday evening, moving past Canterbury back Jacob Kiraz who missed the votes entirely for only the second time this year.

It's Cameron Munster who could pose the biggest challenge to Haas though, recording his second 20-vote performance in a row. He has now recorded 54 votes over the last three weeks after only managing a total of eight over the first three games of the year.

Ben Hunt has also climbed into the top ten after a strong performance, while Dylan Edwards is on the edge of the top ten with a 20-vote effort against the Manly Sea Eagles on the back of his four tries.

It was a week of mostly unanimous man of the matches, with Cameron Munster, Latrell Mitchell, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Dylan Edwards, Phillip Sami, Bradman Best and Mitchell Moses all earning 20 votes from our four judges. The only game where there was a split was in the Raiders win, with Jordan Rapana and Josh Papalii both earning maximum billing.

Here are all the votes from Round 6.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Victor Radley's latest sin bin (his sixth in 37 NRL games) stole the headlines out of the Storm's win over the Roosters on Thursday evening in the Victorian capital. It was Cameron Munster and Nick Meaney who led the way though, while second-row recruit Eliesa Katoa continues to show his value to Craig Bellamy's side.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Bulldogs became the second team to concede the dreaded 50 points on Friday afternoon at Homebush, with the Rabbitohs blasting past them in fine fashion. Latrell Mitchell was at his best for the entirety of the 80 minutes, while Campbell Graham joined the fullback in scoring a hat-trick. Cody Walker had a number of try assists, while the forwards dominated.

North Queensland Cowboys vs The Dolphins

The Cowboys were more or less expected to roll over the injury-riddled expansion outfit on Friday evening at home, but ultimately fell short on the back of a very sloppy first half which they simply couldn't recover from. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who sits in the top ten of the MVP race, was excellent for the Dolphins in recording a perfect performance, while Jeremy Marshall-King was also outstanding.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Dylan Edwards scored four tries and the Panthers looked for all money like they'd score 50 or more points for the second week in a row against the Sea Eagles before cooling their jets in the second half. Edwards was backed up by Nathan Cleary and Izack Tago, while Brian To'o had his best game in some time.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

We finally have no more undefeated teams just six weeks into the season after the Broncos found a way to lose to the Raiders, playing what was easily their worst game of the year to date. Payne Haas and Reece Walsh were still best on ground for the hosts, but it was Jordan Rapana, Josh Papalii and Corey Horsburgh who led the way for the green machine.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Phillip Sami went close to the 300-metre barrier and made all the difference for Justin Holbrook's Titans on Sunday afternoon in a scrappy win at home over the Dragons. Ben Hunt was, as per normal, the best on ground for the Red V, but it was a game which struggled to get going at any stage.

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors

Unfortunately, injuries took the headlines out of the final two games of the weekend, with Jayden Brailey's season over and Te Maire Martin looking at a long lay off. The Knights managed to get the better of the highly-fancied Warriors though, with Bradman Best being utilised to his full potential in a barnstorming performance.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

The Tigers ultimately fell short of getting off a duck egg for the season on Monday, although it's Adam Doueihi's injury which will concern them more than the result. Parramatta were well below their best, but a Mitchell Moses masterclass would ultimately save face.

Top Ten