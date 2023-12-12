The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the signing of Corey Allan on a one-year contract in a boost to the club's depth.

A former one-time Queensland State of Origin representative, Allan played at the Sydney Roosters in 2023 after making a surprise pre-season switch from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He managed 12 games in Trent Robinson's set-up before being a confirmed departure during the club's end of season presentation night. The new contract confirms he will remain in the NRL for at least another year.

Those 12 games took his NRL tally to 62, having played 29 for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019 and 2020, and another 21 for the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

Allan, born in Brisbane, played his way through the Broncos junior pathways having played his junior rugby league for the Logan Brothers.

Able to play fullback, wing and centre, his versatility has the potential to add plenty to the Dragons and he will undoubtedly have others in an underperforming backline watching over their shoulder for their spots.

The joint-venture's new coach Shane Flanagan said he would add value.

“Corey's experience and versatility will be a big plus for us this season,” Flanagan said in a club statement confirming the one-year deal.

“Having previously represented Queensland as well as playing in some quality systems, he will add plenty of value to our roster.”

The 25-year-old, who also played for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2018, played his single game for Queensland in 2020 and has scored 13 NRL tries.