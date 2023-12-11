The Canterbury Bulldogs will reportedly pull out of the running to offer Addin Fonua-Blake a contract for 2025 and beyond.

The Bulldogs were believed to be one of the leading suitors for Fonua-Blake's contract heading into 2025, with the New Zealand Warriors set to release him on compassionate grounds, provided he signs for a club based in Sydney.

The Warriors have already had Fonua-Blake commit to play with the club in 2024, despite his original release request wanting an immediate exit.

It's understood the Warriors may still seek a player in return as a swap for the exit for the Dally M prop of the year.

The Bulldogs were set to be joined by the Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers who have all reportedly expressed interest in recent weeks.

But Channel 9s Danny Weidler is now reporting the Bulldogs will not make an offer to Fonua-Blake.

BREAKING: Hearing that the Bulldogs won’t make an offer for Addin Fonua-Blake @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) December 11, 2023

It's believed the star prop has already toured the facilities of various clubs in Sydney while he has been in his annual leave period, having played for Tonga against England in an end of year international series.

If the Bulldogs - who have denied they have any salary cap issues and would have had the cash for Fonua-Blake - do pull out, it'll leave a three-club race for the star.

The Tigers have upped the ante in recent times, suggesting they'd be willing to make the star forward captain, while the Dragons are a place Fonua-Blake played some of his junior rugby league, so it could shape as a homecoming of sorts as the joint-venture prepare for life under Shane Flanagan.

It's the Sharks who bring the ace up the sleeve though with a ready-made finals team. Despite falling short of the biggest games of the season in each of the last two seasons, the Craig Fitzgibbon-coached side are close enough to the party, having made the top eight two years in a row.

The feeling in the Shire is that they desperately need an upgrade in the forwards, although there are still hopes their current crop of players could get the job done. Rumoured to have joined the race a fortnight ago, Cronulla admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend that they would be interested, although it's understood they are yet to table a formal offer.

The Tigers were believed to be the first club to put an offer on the table for Fonua-Blake, while it's unclear where the Dragons sit in terms of a formal offer.