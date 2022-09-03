In what will be a welcome relief for both the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of their rematch in the opening week of the finals, no suspensions have been handed out.

Only one charge was dropped by the NRL's match review committee from their Sunday evening clash, with Hame Sele hit with a Grade 1 dangerous throw for a tackle on Roosters' forward Egan Butcher during the 43rd minute.

Being his first offence of the season, he would ordinarily be eligible for a $1000 fine, however, the South Sydney middle forward also has a three-year incident free record. That means he is eligible for a discount on the fine and, with an early guilty plea, can accept a $750 fine.

Should he elect to fight at the judiciary and lose, then he would have to pay $1000.

No other charges were recorded from the Rabbitohs and Roosters clash, while the Bulldogs and Sea Eagles clash earlier on Friday evening also recorded no charges.

Sele has been on the fringes of the Rabbitohs' squad this year, but has struggled throughout the campaign with injury. Should he remain fit, he will likely remain part of Jason Demetriou's best 17 throughout the finals series, with the Rabbitohs to take on the Roosters in an elimination clash next weekend - likely on Sunday afternoon.