'Satts'. A name as synonymous with South Sydney as 'Artie' is in the Eastern Suburbs, once in a blue moon does a figure come along that embodies a club, in his actions and mindset, in his blood and bravery.

When you hear the name echo around Redfern Oval, the image of a bloodied and bruised John Sattler being chaired off the SCG in 1970 by his team-mates is engrained in every diehard fan's mind.

Simply, John Sattler is South Sydney.

Sam Burgess played 80 minutes in the middle with a fractured eye socket and cheekbone during the 2014 NRL Grand Final, a historic feat that hasn't been seen for decades, yet as soon as James Graham's head collided with Sam's, it was John Sattler the inspirational Englishman was compared to.

Their post-match embrace is nearly as iconic as Sattler's 1970 Grand Final moment. Nearly.

It was a stray right-hook from Manly forward John Bucknall that handed Sattler a slice of history, breaking his jaw in two places early in the decider, so much so that the prop wearing the famous No. 13 jersey had to hold his jaw in place to stop it from dropping.

This was a kid from Kurri Kurri, they don't breed them much tougher.

Sattler played out the game, refusing half-time treatment as South Sydney claimed their 19th premiership with a strong 23-12 victory over the Sea Eagles.

Chaired off by his team-mates, while beers were chugged and the team song bellowed from the SCG change-room, all 'Satts' could do was hide away in a bathtub. Locked away, the Kangaroos were about to name their squad for the World Cup.

Sattler hid away in a locked room, waiting to be named when head coach Clive Churchill informed him the media was waiting for him outside the change rooms. The prop could barely get a word away before his jaw fell apart like a jigsaw puzzle, ruling him out.

Seven Rabbitohs would feature for the Kangaroos in the World Cup final, famous names like Bob McCarthy, Ron Coote, Eric Simms, John O'Neil, Paul Sait and more. All own their own pieces of history, but none embody the Rabbitohs quite like Satts.

A workhorse that would've played for eight straight hours if his team needed to, Sattler was a leader, a real one. When people talked, he listened. He was respected. It's why even in his late 70s, Sattler's return to Redfern Oval always turned player's heads. A club legend walking amongst them.

Passing away aged 80 this week, the Rabbitohs will funnily enough face Manly on the weekend, just as Sattler did some 53 years ago now.

The club will don one-off jerseys, featuring a white collar and the half Rabbit emblem that appeared on his 1970 playing jersey.

It's playing strip wrapped up in pride and passion as much as it is pain and heartache, with Sattler's actual jersey from the grand final mysteriously vanishing in 2000, after 'Gentleman John' went to pick up his jersey from a memorabilia store that offered to frame it for him, in exchange for a few autographs.

When Sattler came to collect the jersey, he was told it was lost. Gone. John never saw that jersey again, still covered in blood to this day. He pleaded for its return in his autobiography 'Glory, Glory: My Life', but was never reunited with it.

It was the only jersey John ever kept.

While it was never clasped in his hands again, 17 replicas will be trotted out to face the Sea Eagles on Saturday night at Accor Stadium. Each jersey will brandish his name across its chest, as it will his playing number.

Rabbitoh #515.

A prized possession of mine, and something I’ll never part with, especially after this week’s events. The first rugby league autobiography I ever read, courtesy of @badel_cmail, I’ll never forget his plea for his 1970 jersey’s return. RIP John.@SSFCRABBITOHS @ScottSattler13 pic.twitter.com/S1BdqCIWJU — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) March 24, 2023

The jersey will also read a unique quote from Sattler above the three-digit number.

"I play to win. Everyone knows that."

South Sydney and Manly fans will unite in the 13th minute, standing and applauding the late great captain, the man with the broken jaw and the gentle soul.

Their skipper, Cameron Murray, dons the same number on his back as Sattler did during his four premierships between 1967 and 1971, and carries on his legacy through his playing style.

Competitive, tough, fearless, yet so humble and soft in their nature, however if any of their team-mates and their back against the wall, they're the first ones in pulling them out of it.

It's a standard set by Sattler, a standard that lives and breathes through the halls of their clubhouse, through the fibres in their jerseys, through the diehard fans, the South Sydney spirit. The South Sydney standards.

He only ever captained Australia once, in fact he only ever played four games for his country.

Sattler could've worked with the club or in the media after his playing days, however instead the front-rower set sail for Queensland, working as a publican at the Queen's hotel in Southport.

He even had a song written about him, 'The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw', released by Perry Keyes.

Sattler was known as man that lived by his word and put others before himself, hence the name 'Gentleman John'. He acted as a personified metaphor for what rugby league is all about, genuine, hard-working men will to bust their backsides for those who needed it, but the second they stepped over the white lines, they were gladiators.

Emotion will be high at Accor Stadium on Saturday, an understrength Bunnies' outfit desperately short on middle forwards, if their forward pack ever had an emotional boost behind them, it's this week.

A game to play not just in John's legacy, but play for your team-mates, just as 'Satts' would've wanted them to.

Gone but never forgotten, while Sattler is no longer with us, he lives on through the heart and memories of players, past and present, and the fans that turn up in droves to support them.

His name is etched on the clubhouse wall just as it will be on their jersey this week, and every deep breath or showing of fatigue will have the Rabbitohs glancing down, staring at the name embroidered on their jersey, and remember what 'Satts' stood for.