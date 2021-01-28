It’s official – NRL champion Benji Marshall has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Souths confirmed the acquisition of the 35-year old in a statement on Friday morning on a one-year deal for 2021.

It marks a reunion with Wayne Bennett – with Marshall previously playing under the super coach at the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Kiwis and NRL All Stars.

Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison said Marshall would be a key addition to the club.

“Anyone who follows rugby league will understand what an asset Benji Marshall will be for our team and our club throughout 2021,” Ellison told rabbitohs.com.au.

“He has a great profile within the game as well as external to rugby league and we’re all looking forward to having him join our club and showing everyone that Benji has still got what it takes to make a difference during an NRL premiership campaign.

“I’m sure our Members will welcome him with open arms and we all look forward to working with him over the upcoming season.”

Chur, welcome to the Rabbitohs Whānau Benji! We've signed international half Benji Marshall for season 2021. Read more 👉 https://t.co/MFYsOKiCLO 🐰❤️💚 #GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/qOi9O7p24p — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) January 28, 2021

Marshall was thrilled to continue his NRL journey at South Sydney.

“I have a lot of gratitude to get the opportunity to play again in the NRL

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was that excited. It felt like it was the first day at school.

“It’s an opportunity for me to not only play, but to go out winning a competition. With this squad here, the coaches, it’s a great opportunity for that and that’s my goal.

“It’s been a great club for so long and to be playing here is very special to me.

“The Rabbitohs fan base, as well, is so big, vocal and passionate and I’m really looking forward to playing for the Souths Members rather than against them this year.”

One of the most storied players of the modern era, Marshall has played 324 NRL games for the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2003.

He has also represented New Zealand in 31 Test Matches.