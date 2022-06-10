The Newcastle Knights have officially landed the signatures of Jack Hetherington and Adam Elliott.

Both players have committed to the club on three-year deals which will keep them in the Hunter until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The Knights have been pushing for improvement in their middle third, with the club failing to replace Connor Watson, who left at the end of 2021, and having lost Mitch Barnett for 2022.

Currently sitting at the wrong end of the ladder and with coach Adam O'Brien under immense pressure, the double signing will come as a welcome relief to club officials and fans.

The double signing, both announced on Friday evening, will however create headaches for the Canberra Raiders, who had held out hopes of keeping Elliott, and were, alongside the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, also reportedly chasing Hetherington.

Hetherington had a contract with the Bulldogs which expired at the end of the 2023 season, however, a mutual option meant he had the right to negotiate at the same time as other players off-contract at the end of 2022.

With Canterbury seemingly not wanting to hang onto Hetherington, the four-club race broke out, only for family ties to steer him to the Hunter.

A former Penrith player who is currently nursing a season-ending shoulder injury, Hetherington has played 43 NRL games. He had transferred from prop to second row ahead of this season, however, only played three games.

Elliott, on the other hand, brings considerably more experience and can play lock, second row or at hooker, with 113 games under his belt.

Head of football Danny Buderus said the signings were a welcome addition.

“Both players will be a welcome addition to our club next season," Buderus said.

“They bring versality, leg speed and strong physical presence to our pack, which are key attributes and skillsets for the modern game.

“They share a hard-working attitude and a will to win, they both compete on every moment and that’s a great fit for the Newcastle Knights."