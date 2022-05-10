Brisbane Broncos veteran winger Corey Oates is opting to focus on his football, and let everything else take care of itself off the back of that, with the winger not interested in contract talks.

Back in the squad in 2022 after he spent the majority of last season in the QLD Cup competition, Oates isn't looking to lose focus on his game to get a new deal.

Scoring his 105th try for the club on the weekend, the one-club player has been a shining light for the new-look Broncos this season. Currently sitting eighth on the ladder before round 10, Corey Oates has been a huge x-factor for them this season.

In nine appearances for the club in 2022, Oates has 7 tries, 5 line breaks, and 29 tackle breaks. It was only last year though that he was fighting for form and motivation in reserve grade.

Like every other off-contract player, Oates has been linked to a move to The Dolphins among other clubs, but is hoping to stay a one-club man. However, no matter the club, Oates has imposed a ban on talks with his manager.

“I’ve told him whatever I’ve got [lined up] to not tell me, I just want to keep playing,” Oates said.

“I haven’t seen or spoken to him, I’m not lying. It’s just better for me, it keeps me focused on playing.

“When it comes time he’ll give me the heads up. I’ve been in the position before.

“The contract stuff will look after itself if I keep performing, I guess.”

Oates revealed he feels fitter than he has at any point in his career.

“I am probably close to the fittest I’ve been my whole career,” Oates said.

“If I keep competing and keep building on each performance each week, then who knows what could happen.

“I'm just happy to be enjoying it again. Get my carries, competing on all the plays and just finishing the tries off when I get the chance to.

“For the past few years, I just haven't been there. I wasn't there every time. Balls going somewhere, I wasn't always there."