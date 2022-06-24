Off-contract New Zealand Warriors forward Jack Murchie could reportedly leave the club at the end of the year.

With time slowly running out for players off-contract at the end of this year to confirm their futures, Murchie is one player the Warriors are yet to lock down.

He switched to the club in the middle of the 2020 season, before signing a two-year extension which would see him remain with the club until the end of 2022.

He, alongside a number of teammates, will play his first game for the club in Auckland next weekend after the NRL's representative round break.

The clash against the Wests Tigers has already be sold out, with the Warriors desperate to finish the season on a high note in the coming months following the departure of Nathan Brown, with Stacey Jones now serving as interim coach.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Murchie may only play a handful of games in Auckland wearing a Warriors' jersey, with rival clubs circling the hard-hitting forward.

It's understood the Warriors are keen to lock down the 24-year-old on a new deal, but at this stage, Murchie is holding out on signing a contract.

It's unclear if, like former teammates Matt Lodge and Kodi Nikorima, or Euan Aitkent who will be released at the end of the season, he is interested in locating across the Tasman.

Murchie, who has played nine games this year, has been an important player for the Warriors in the forward pack, lining up in both the middle, and on the edge at various times.

A strong defender, he is noted for his work ethic and has started on the edge in the last six games for the club.