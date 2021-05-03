Cronulla Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson could be looking for a move out of rugby league all together, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The star Kiwi is out-of-contract at the end of 2021, and while it was expected he’d find a lucrative new deal in the NRL, the narrative has been slightly mixed.

The report states that Johnson met with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika recently.

Johnson is one of a number of halfbacks looking for a new deal in 2022, with Adam Reynolds set for the Sharks, while Mitchell Moses is in they sights of the Broncos.

Cheika is currently working at the Sydney Roosters but has strong ties to union people across the world and the money in the game they play in heaven may be too hard to refuse for Johnson.

SEE ALSO: English star George Williams’ NRL future in question as Raiders learn of homesickness

Cheika has said in the past he is always on the lookout for player who would be suited to the 15-man game.

“I would not be doing my job if I didn’t speak to the best players around and say ’mate, are you interested in playing?,’’ Cheika said last year.

“(Kalyn) Ponga played rugby (during his schoolboy days in Brisbane), like many players, and I think that this leads back to a different discussion about it.

“Not as much about whether I spoke to this guy or that guy or whatever, it comes back to the discussion that players who are coming through our schools are playing rugby, we need to be securing them and giving them a pathway that they want to play the game and not go and play league.

“There’s a bunch of guys who are playing NRL right now who have come through the rugby schools.”

The Broncos will pitch their case to Moses, Johnson and Reynolds this week in a bid to land a big fish.