Coming off a season-best performance against the Gold Coast Titans last Friday night, Cronulla Sharks forward Jack Williams has provided an insight into his future as he remains off-contract at the end of the season.

One of the most underrated forwards in the NRL, Williams has been a consistent performer for the Sharks since arriving in 2018 but has taken his game to the next level in the past couple of seasons.

Reaching his 100-game milestone earlier this season, he is predominantly featured coming off the interchange bench but has been called up into the starting lineup multiple times this year.

Starting at lock last week due to Cameron McInnes shifting to halfback, Williams racked up a try, one line-break and a massive 218 running metres in a 60-minute stint on the field as the Sharks defeated their opponents 44-0.

Although he remains off-contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate with rival teams, Jack Williams insisted he would love to remain at the club where he has built formidable bonds with his teammates and coaches.

Zero Tackle understands that the two parties have opened up discussions regarding his future and it is expected that he will remain at the Shire beyond this season.

"Yeah, of course," Williams told Zero Tackle when asked if the hope is to remain in the Cronulla Sharks jersey.

"I love my time here. I love playing with the guys around me. I've played with a few guys coming up through, like (Braden) Hamlin-Uele.

"We played our first games, our 50th games and 100th games too. To be able to stay with those sort of group of guys is obviously the main priority but just got to see where the club wants to go."

Having managed 117 appearances for the club since his debut, Williams reflected on the past, which saw him only make six appearances in 2022 after sustaining a season-ending injury.

Initially set to miss up to six weeks with a dislocated shoulder, his season would end up coming to a premature close due to complications involving his injured shoulder.

As his teammates finished second in the competition and competed in the finals against the North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs, the lock forward admitted it was a tough watch not to be a part of the matches.

Sitting on the sidelines while the Sharks were eliminated in the second round, the forward stated that their ability to win matches during the regular season gave him motivation to make his way back into the team and pushed him to train harder.

"It's tough to watch, especially when the boys are winning," he added.

"It's also a good thing as well because you want the best from your teammates.

"I mean it pushes you along too, gives you a bit of motivation to train a bit harder to try and get back in the team - it just works on your own sort of mental strength as well.

"My wife's always been there to ground you and help you see the brighter side of things too, and Tony Grimaldi is good there too.

"He's been in our rehab, sort of part of training there and comes in here to train with you every day.

"If someone like that who's played so long in the game and can train so high, it's such a high standard on every single day he drags you up and makes you better."