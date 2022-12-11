Off-contract Sydney Roosters lock forward Victor Radley has reportedly made a decision about his future as rival clubs circle.

Despite interest from around the league and the fact he's free to negotiate, the local junior has already told his management company to get a deal done that keeps him in the Eastern suburbs without testing his worth on the market.

“We love Victor, and Victor loves the club,” Roosters chairman Nick Politis told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“His manager (Sam Ayoub of Ultra Management Sports) called me and said Victor wants to do a deal and didn't want to play the market.

“He's a Rooster and we want to keep him. It means a lot when he says things like that.”

Radley is currently being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit in relation to an altercation that occurred in an English pub following the recent World Cup. Irish international James Bentley was also involved.

Investigations are currently encountering difficulties bordering on apathy from England. A police report was never filed in relation to the incident, and it had previously appeared that the English administration had little interest in pursuing further action – especially after reports emerged that Bentley had actually sought out and apologised to Radley in the aftermath.

Despite this, there is still a remote possibility that Radley could be subject to a suspension to start the 2023 season.

The Roosters will kick off their 2023 campaign against The Dolphins on March 5.