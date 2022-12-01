The Sydney Roosters are still waiting with anticipation for the NRL Integrity Unit to conclude their investigation into an alleged altercation between Tri-colours star Victor Radley and Irish international James Bentley that took place at the World Cup.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Integrity Unit are currently awaiting a response from the English administration that offers more information about the incident, with some kind of sanction for Radley still a realistic possibility.

But it appears the interest from Australia hasn't been matched by the local jurisdiction, with claims emerging that a police report was never filed and an official complaint was never made when the incident occurred over two weeks ago.

The investigation encountered another challenge when the International Rugby League advised the matter was no longer part of their jurisdiction because England – the nation Radley represented – had completed their tournament commitments.

The matter then fell to the English administration, but they seem reluctant to pursue any further action on the matter.

Multiple reports indicate that Radley was not the aggressor, but rather defending his coach after a confrontation grew increasingly heated during a post-tournament event in Manchester. There have also been reports that Bentley had actually sought out Radley to apologise in the aftermath.

The Telegraph reports that while the majority of ‘senior figures' think the allegations warrant no punishment, some say it should be treated the same way as if the incident had occurred during the regular season.

Radley himself was given a two-game suspension and $20,000 fine after an incident last December, where Radley was also reported to have not been the instigator.

The investigation is ongoing.