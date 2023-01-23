Off-contract Canterbury Bulldogs half Brandon Wakeham has reportedly put pen to paper on a deal for 2023 with the Wests Tigers.

The Fijian representative, who played at the 2022 World Cup, can play at either halfback or five-eighth, but has failed to cement a spot at the Bulldogs in a side which have struggled greatly in recent seasons.

With Kyle Flanagan and Matt Burton the likely first-choice halves for new coach Cameron Ciraldo at Belmore in 2023, there was no room for Wakeham, who came off-contract at the end of the 2022 season and hasn't been renewed by the Tigers.

The joint venture themselves are undergoing radical transformation, with Tim Sheens arriving to take over head coaching duties for the next two seasons, before handing over to former star player Benji Marshall, who will serve as his assistant in the meantime.

The Tigers have also made big moves off the field, bringing all of Apisai Koroisau, John Bateman, David Klemmer and Isaiah Papali'i to the club in the forwards, while letting Jackson Hastings head to the Newcastle Knights out of the halves.

That leaves Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks to be the first-choice halves, however, with the departure of Jock Madden to the Brisbane Broncos, it left the Tigers short on depth.

According to News Corp, they have now filled that void with Wakeham set to join the club.

The 24-year-old spent most of 2022 in the NSW Cup, and while he may be forced to do similar if he joins the Tigers, he would be likely to add to his 25 NRL games if there were any injuries during the course of the season.

His ability to slot in at dummy half could also see him play a utility role, although it's tipped that with Koroisau and Jake Simpkin at the club, both of the dummy-halves will be in the best 17.

Wakeham's performances in the NSW Cup last year were superb, leading Canterbury to the grand final, which they ultimately lost to the Penrith Panthers.

It's understood that form has seen Tigers' boss Sheens willing to sign Wakeham for 2023.