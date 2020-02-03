Dragons star Tyson Frizell would like to have his future sorted as soon as possible.
Off-contract at the end of 2020, the 28-year old is hoping to re-sign with St George Illawarra before the new season kicks off.
Frizell told NRL.com negotiations have been ongoing and understands how they can drag out.
“I have been in negotiations and hopefully I can have that sorted out sometime soon,” Frizell told NRL.com.
“I am able to talk to other clubs at the moment but hopefully it is here.
“I’d like to do it before the season starts but these things do take time as well so I understand that from the club’s point of view. The sooner I can get it out of the way the better it is for myself and for the club as well.”
The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign where they finished 15th after making the finals the year prior.
Frizell said the club feels rejuvenated with Trent Merrin back and the additions of Issac Luke, Brayden Williame and Tyrell Fuimaono.
“It is good to have Mez back, we all know that he loves the club and he is a big part of the club,” Frizell said of Merrin.
“He is looking forward to putting the jersey on again, and getting back to playing the footy he knows he can play.
“Issac, Bradyen and Tyrell are quality players so it is good to have those guys in the squad. They will all be pushing for a spot in the top 17.
I heard South Sydney Sombreros have sent him an invite to Nana Glen
Red V – i hope you guys keep him and have a good year.
I m sure he is waiting for McGregor to be sacked before resigning.
If McGregor stays, then he goes…….
Nana Glen!!!! When will my beloved Rabbits stop handing out tractor loads of cash. I hear Russell will be going all out for Frizell.
Great news when he signs very shortly.
I sure hope he re-signs. I’m not as anti McGregor as others. We were right into the 2018 finals until Widdop’s injury, Reynolds’ 3 field goals (that’s Eric Simms-like) and Hunt’s appalling last tackle option at the end against Souths. For Saints in 2019, to me it was similar to Easts in 2016 where they never got over Pearce’s suspension (a gross overreaction by the NRL in my book) plus Cordner and JWH missing much of the season and finished 2nd last. I doubt that many would say that Robinson can’t coach.
This year McGregor has no excuses.
TheMole52
February 3, 2020 at 12:05 pm
“I heard South Sydney Sombreros have sent him an invite to Nana Glen”
Well, I did mention earlier today we are in negotiations with another forward before this story broke.
Not saying its him but it’s no secret top players wanting to hook up with Souths for less.
Such is the nature of this magnificent club The Rabbitohs.
isdonisgood
February 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm
“Going straight to a low statement I wish for crippling arthritis in your 21”
Sounds like something not out of place in the sookpen.
Confusing me with Latrell?
@38er – I like your positivity mate.
I hope you are right