Dragons star Tyson Frizell would like to have his future sorted as soon as possible.

Off-contract at the end of 2020, the 28-year old is hoping to re-sign with St George Illawarra before the new season kicks off.

Frizell told NRL.com negotiations have been ongoing and understands how they can drag out.

“I have been in negotiations and hopefully I can have that sorted out sometime soon,” Frizell told NRL.com.

“I am able to talk to other clubs at the moment but hopefully it is here.

“I’d like to do it before the season starts but these things do take time as well so I understand that from the club’s point of view. The sooner I can get it out of the way the better it is for myself and for the club as well.”

The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign where they finished 15th after making the finals the year prior.

Frizell said the club feels rejuvenated with Trent Merrin back and the additions of Issac Luke, Brayden Williame and Tyrell Fuimaono.

“It is good to have Mez back, we all know that he loves the club and he is a big part of the club,” Frizell said of Merrin.

“He is looking forward to putting the jersey on again, and getting back to playing the footy he knows he can play.

“Issac, Bradyen and Tyrell are quality players so it is good to have those guys in the squad. They will all be pushing for a spot in the top 17.