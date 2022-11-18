Ahead of the World Cup final, it's been revealed that Kangaroos and North Queensland Cowboys sensation Jeremiah Nanai is set to receive offers worth up to $4 million as clubs try to secure the services of the 2022 Rookie of the Year.

Nanai's stock has only been boosted by his World Cup performances after a stellar 2022 campaign. Having only signed a one-year deal in Townsville, he's now the league's hottest property.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Nanai has fielded several offers since he became available on November 1, with one Sydney club offering a five-year deal worth $800,000 for the first three seasons and $900,000 for the two after – a total of $4.2 million for a player with just 27 NRL appearances to his name.

But it's believed that money won't be the determining factor. North Queensland lack the capital to compete with some of the bigger offers coming in, but they believe that the team's trajectory and the atmosphere up north can combine to entice Nanai to stay.

“We know there will be interest and we'd like to think as soon as he comes back home we can begin discussions again about securing him long-term,” Cowboys head of football Michael Luck told the Telegraph.

“We understand other clubs will come in with big offers, but we'd love him to see out his career here.

“We'll put forward a package that makes Jeremiah and his family comfortable with his future here.

“We're confident our offer will be competitive regardless of what other clubs are offering. We'd like to think at this stage of Jeremiah's career he is confident in our club and the direction we're heading in.

“Jeremiah is a North Queensland kid. We are happy to work with him and his family on what suits him best.

“If it's a one-year deal, it's a year, if it's a multi-year deal, that's great too.”

Nanai recently purchased a home in Townsville in August, which is considered a positive indication he is likely to stay – but not a certainty.

“I've bought a home up here and would love to stay at the Cowboys,” Nanai told the Telegraph a month ago.

“I've got everything I need up here… I would love to stay at the Cowboys and I hope another contract comes.”