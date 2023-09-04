Canterbury Bulldogs back Paul Alamoti will be free to start the 2023 season in Round 1 after being hit with a fine for a high tackle during the club's Round 27 game against the Gold Coast Titans.

Alamoti was put on report shortly after halftime for the tackle which made high contact against young Titans' forward Klese Haas.

But the match review committee have only levelled the lowest possible charge against Alamoti, slapping the young centre with a Grade 1 careless high tackle.

Given the tackle is a first offence on his rolling 12-month judiciary record, it means the centre will only face a fine of $1000 if he accepts the early guilty plea, or $1500 if heads to the judiciary and loses.

The charge for Alamoti comes with the back still facing an uncertain future.

Off-contract as of the end of the 2023 season at the Bulldogs, the blue and white have made no serious noise about re-signing the local junior.

As it stands, the youngster could find himself falling behind in the pecking order next year with the arrival of the likes of Stephen Crichton, Blake Taaffe and Bronson Xerri into the backline, while the likes of Jeral Skelton already at the club will push for more game time.

The North Queensland Cowboys were believed to be interested in the centre earlier in the year, however, withdrew that interest after learning Alamoti wants to remain in Sydney.

Which club that is with remains to be seen, although it would seem likely that the talented centre will be picked up somewhere.

Alamoti has until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether he will take the early guilty plea or fight the charge at the judiciary.