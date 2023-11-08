The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed a contract extension for youngster Kurtis Morrin.

Off-contract at the end of 2023, the young lock forward who can also line up across other positions in the team has signed a two-year extension that will lock him into Belmore until the end of 2025.

A local junior, the club posted the news to their social media, but have not provided an official media release on his contract signing.

Morrin is on the fringes of Canterbury's first grade side, and has made 15 NRL appearances across the last season and a half since his debut, which came against the Wests Tigers in Round 15 of the 2022 campaign.

12 of his 15 NRL appearances were played for the battling Bulldogs during the 2023 season, with Morrin often impressing off the interchange bench.

He has crossed for three NRL tries in his games.

It's unclear how much of a role he will play in the top grade during 2024 though. While Canterbury have lost Luke Thompson, and the future of Raymond Faitala-Mariner remains in the air, the club have already signed Josh Curran, and all reports suggest former Roosters forward Siosiua Taukeiaho, who has left the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League, will also ink a new deal.

In between his NRL games, Morrin has made 29 NSW Cup appearances, starting in eight out of nine in 2023 at either prop or lock, where he averaged 125 metres per game and scored three tries.

Morrin is the nephew of former Canterbury gun Brad Morrin who played 56 NRL games for the Bulldogs between 2005 and 2011.