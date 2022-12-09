Off-contract Bulldogs back Jake Averillo is determined to remain at the Belmore club and be a part of the new era moving forward, even if it means having to fight for the club's No.1 jersey with winger Jacob Kiraz.

The 22-year-old is already in negotiations with the club, but as a local junior he's adamant that there's nowhere else he wants to play.

“I'd love to stay at the club. They've been really good to me in the last couple of years,” Averillo told the Daily Telegraph.

“Being a local junior, I'd love to stay here. There are big things happening under (Cameron Ciraldo).

“Walking in on day one of pre-season, it just felt refreshing. The club is on the up and I want to be part of that.”

Since making his debut in 2020, Averillo has played a number of roles at the club including winger, centre and in the halves. But after being moved to the back in Round 14 this year, he believes he's found his best position.

“I'm feeling good about the move. I'm keen to get a full pre-season at fullback,” Averillo confirmed.

“I'm new to the position, but getting the last few weeks under my belt has been good. I want to lock down that position.”

As well as Kiraz, Averillo may yet face pressure from the likes of Stephen Crichton as the club pursues the Panthers centre. It's been regularly reported that the club will offer him the No.1 role in the hopes of securing his services in Belmore.

But in the meantime, he'll face off with his fellow Bulldogs junior, who impressed with a number of strong performances during the World Cup.

“(Kiraz) is just a football player, he's real fast and dynamic, he has good instincts and he's hard to tackle,” Averillo said.

“I know he'll be at my heels, but also pushing me to be better. That's what I want – you want teammates pushing each other.”