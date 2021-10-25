The rumours that Mitchell Pearce will ink a deal in the English Super League refuse to go away, but now Newcastle Knights' coach Adam O'Brien has broken his silence over the issue.

Pearce has been linked with a move away from the Knights for much of 2021, despite still being on contract for the 2022 season in the Hunter.

He battled with injury throughout 2021 and while he returned for the back-end of the season, he couldn't get his side past the first week of the finals for the second year in a row, this time falling to the Parramatta Eels in a nail-biter.

The 32-year-old veteran may be approaching the end of his career, but is believed to privately think he has one more contract in him.

It had previously been reported that he wanted to finish his career back in Sydney, potentially with the Canterbury Bulldogs where Phil Gould is known to be a big fan.

However, recent reports suggest Pearce would have a release from the Knights in a matter of days and a deal signed to go to the Catalans Dragons in France, a place where former teammate James Maloney has just hung up the boots.

No official announcement has been made however, and coach Adam O'Brien told The Daily Telegraph on Monday evening that Pearce had not contacted him about the rumours.

“All I can say is I nor anyone at the club have heard from Mitchell or his management,” O’Brien said.

“He is currently scheduled to start training on the 24th of November and until I’m told otherwise, I have started planning for 2022 with Mitch as our halfback.”

The Knights are privately understood to be willing to release Pearce due to other options on the roster, as well as the salary cap constraints having Pearce will leave.

It has long been rumoured that Kalyn Ponga will move into the halves once Pearce leaves, allowing Tex Hoy to take over at fullback.

That project could be brought forward a year, and with Jake Clifford to control the kicking game, Ponga would be able to play his natural game at five-eighth.

The other options are Phoenix Crossland and recent recruit Adam Clune, while Simi Sasagi is also on the roster, with the talented youngster limited in first-grade time due to injury over the past 24 months.