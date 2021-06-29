New South Wales Rugby League have moved today to postpone all of their state-run competitions for at least the next two weeks.

The pause will mean the New South Wales Cup will be postponed until at least July 17. Alongside reserve grade, other NSWRL competitions will also be postponed. It impacts the Women’s Premiership, Jersey Flegg the Ron Massey Cup and Sydney Shield.

After 2020 saw the outright cancellation of reserve grade, leaving players scampering for form if they weren’t in the top 17, clubs will again forced to find alternative means to keep players’ fitness up.

The NRL, while currently slated to continue in Sydney without crowds, and in other locations with restrictions, have already gone to Level 4 COVID protocols, meaning players can’t leave their house except for games, training or essential endeavours.

These Level 4 restrictions were simply not possible for the second tier of the game though. While some of those players are in top-30 NRL squads, the remaining players are only on NSW Cup contracts. It means they are part-time, semi-professional athletes and have other commitments.

Sending those players into a bubble similar to the NRL would be impossible.

The postponement also impacts all grassroots competitions in Sydney, including A-Grade rugby league and junior competitions around Sydney, the Illawarra and Central Coast. Interestingly though, all competitions in regional areas may still proceed, pending any further restrictions given the current spread of COVID around the country.

The COVID situation is rapidly evolving in other states, and Queensland Rugby League may be forced to make a similar announcement after a snap three-day lockdown was called for Brisabane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Townsville and other areas of the state this morning by premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.