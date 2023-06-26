NSW will be sticking with its policy to block NRL coaches from coaching in Origin says NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon.

Going on to say the policy was made in the best interests of the clubs, Conlon was positive there will be no change to the selection criteria with Brad Fittler's future up in the air.

The comments, made to The Sydney Morning Herald came after both Ricky Stuart and Craig Bellamy's names were floated as possible options to take over the struggling state in the dramatic fallout from a dismal Game 2 performance.

“It hasn't been discussed and the reason we went down this path years ago is because the NRL clubs themselves didn't want their coaches, in the middle of the season, to be having any part of pouring all their energy into State of Origin,” Conlon told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“As far as I know, that hasn't changed and if anything would have only gotten stronger. It's not insignificant because the clubs already take issue with the disruption [of Origin on the regular season], so I can't really see that moving from those views. And I can absolutely understand their point of view there.”

The chairman also went on to say the board has not yet discussed the future of Brad Fittler's coaching career and defended the former representative star.

“I don't necessarily think the coaching position would fall on a win-loss record,” Conlon said.

Despite Fittler's now third series loss while at the helm, Conlon is clear in his support for the coach.

Rubbishing claims for fan favourites such as Ricky Stuart or Craig Bellamy to take up the job it seems we may be in for an entirely different decision from the board.

However for now it is clear there are no intentions to make a change before the final match of the 2023 series.