Ahead of the 2024 NSW Women's Premiership Grand Final on Sunday afternoon between the Newcastle Knights and Illawarra Steelers, Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.
The match will occur at 13:00pm on Sunday afternoon at CommBank Stadium.
Newcastle Knights
1. Lilly-Ann White
2. Isabella Waterman
3. Fane Finau
4. Carissa Reid
5. Jessica Gentle
6. Joeli Morris
7. Melanie Howard (c)
8. Grace Kukutai
9. Leah Ollerton
10. Jacinta Carter
11. Jules Kirkpatrick
12. Chelsea Lehman
13. Leilani Ahsam
Interchange
14. Tamika Bull
15. Elizabeth Montgomery
16. Aylah McCulloch
17. Sienna Limpic
Illawarra Steelers
1. Tayleah Handcock
2. Jessica Patea
3. Indie Bostock
4. Lily Rogan (c)
5. Herewaka Pohatu
6. Caitlin Moran
7. Koffi Brookfield
8. Bronte Wilson
9. Kaarla Cowan
10. Mackenzie Lear
11. Olivia Vale
12. Jordyn Preston
13. Trinity Tauaneai
Interchange
14. Tori Shipton
15. Shae Muhleisen
16. Sienna Yeo
17. Tiarna West