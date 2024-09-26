Ahead of the 2024 NSW Women's Premiership Grand Final on Sunday afternoon between the Newcastle Knights and Illawarra Steelers, Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.

The match will occur at 13:00pm on Sunday afternoon at CommBank Stadium.

Newcastle Knights

1. Lilly-Ann White

2. Isabella Waterman

3. Fane Finau

4. Carissa Reid

5. Jessica Gentle

6. Joeli Morris

7. Melanie Howard (c)

8. Grace Kukutai

9. Leah Ollerton

10. Jacinta Carter

11. Jules Kirkpatrick

12. Chelsea Lehman

13. Leilani Ahsam

Interchange

14. Tamika Bull

15. Elizabeth Montgomery

16. Aylah McCulloch

17. Sienna Limpic

Illawarra Steelers

1. Tayleah Handcock

2. Jessica Patea

3. Indie Bostock

4. Lily Rogan (c)

5. Herewaka Pohatu

6. Caitlin Moran

7. Koffi Brookfield

8. Bronte Wilson

9. Kaarla Cowan

10. Mackenzie Lear

11. Olivia Vale

12. Jordyn Preston

13. Trinity Tauaneai

Interchange

14. Tori Shipton

15. Shae Muhleisen

16. Sienna Yeo

17. Tiarna West