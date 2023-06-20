The NSWRL announced on Monday the Under 19s Women's squad that will compete against Queensland in the U19s State of Origin.

Coached by Kate Mullaly, the squad will feature the brightest upcoming stars in women's rugby league. The squad includes players from the NRLW and Tarsha Gale Cup.

Last year, NSW defeated Queensland by 16 points in a decisive 22-16 victory. The match included many highlights including a 100m try by fullback Jada Taylor.

Since its conception in 2019, the NSW Women's U19 team has yet to be beaten by inter-state rivals Queensland.

Having played last year, Monalisa Soliola will headline the squad of 19 players.

NSW Women's U19 Squad

Charlotte Barwick (Newcastle Knights)

Marley Cardwell (Penrith Panthers)

Kate Fallon (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tatiana Finau (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Litia Fusi (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Kalosipani Hopoate (North Sydney Bears)

Chloe Jackson (North Sydney Bears)

Evie Jones (Newcastle Knights)

Noaria Kapua (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Chelsea Makira (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Leah Ollerton (Newcastle Knights)

Latisha Smythe (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Monalisa Soliola (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Brooke Talataina (Sydney Roosters)

Alexis Tauaneai (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Lindsay Tui (Parramatta Eels)

Grace-Lee Weekes (North Sydney Bears)

Georgia Willey (Canberra Raiders)

Sienna Williams (North Sydney Bears)

Coach: Kate Mullaly