The New South Wales Origin halves pairings remain unresolved, with recent reports indicating that Nicho Hynes is still not fully fit.

Despite carrying a calf injury, Hynes is expected to play in Saturday's match against the Penrith Panthers. The Sharks coaching staff have confirmed that Hynes is managing this injury, along with others, on a week-to-week basis and is not at 100%.

BREAKING: Growing concerns from within the Blues camp about the on going fitness of Nicho Hynes. The Sharks say he will play today despite speculation he was out with calf injury. But Hynes will need to be managed at training in Origin build up. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) May 25, 2024

If selected for the Blues, Hynes will likely undergo light training to manage his condition, which could significantly impact NSW's competitiveness in the three-match series.

Mitchell Moses is also being considered by NSW selectors, yet has been sidelined with a long-term foot injury and is not named in this week's lineup against the Rabbitohs.

NSW is expected to announce their Game One team this Sunday night. Currently, Jarome Luai and Cody Walker are the leading candidates for the number 6 jersey. However, Isaiya Katoa and Matt Burton are also considered outside chances to debut in the halves.

Burton, after a series of strong performances for the Bulldogs, is looking more and more certain to secure a spot in the team. If selected, it's more likely that he will partner his club captain Stephen Crichton in the centres. Josh Addo-Carr remains in the mix for another cap as winger, and his partnership with Burton has been formidable.