The Penrith Panthers have confirmed second-rower Luke Garner will miss a month of rugby league after suffering a hamstring injury.

Garner, who only recently re-signed with the Panthers, copped the injury during the week at training and, while the Panthers have a bye next weekend, he may not return until Round 20 when the three-time defending premiers face the Dolphins at home.

"It has been busy on the injury front lately for us here at the foot of the mountains as we look to get a number of stars back on the paddock and firing," Panthers' head physio Pete Green said in a club medical update.

"While Dylan Edwards and Liam Martin have both looked solid in training this week and are set to play, as well as Brad Schneider returning after carrying some niggles, Luke Garner tweaked his hamstring early in the week at training and is set to miss close to a month of footy."

Green also confirmed hooker Mitch Kenny and young half Jack Cole have been made unavailable for selection in the immediate future with quad injuries, although no timeline has been set for their recovery and return.

The club have also confirmed Nathan Cleary and Soni Luke are continuing to progress through recovery from their hamstring injuries.

Cleary is due to return at approximately the same time as Garner after missing the entire Origin series with an injury expected to leave him sidelined for as many as eight weeks.

"Nath's focus has mainly been around consolodating strenght and control and he is slowly building a nice base of running. We are continuing in our efforts to get world class external support and testing and this is helping his overall return to play plan," Green said.

Luke is marginally ahead in his recovery and could be back in either Round 17 or 18, according to the club.

"Soni Luke has been progressing well through various stages of rehab running and will hopefully join some mod team training at the back end of our bye week. He is still aiming for a Round 17 or 18 return," Green added on Luke.