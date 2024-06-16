Manly Sea Eagles hooker Lachlan Croker is approaching a return from nasty side effects of concussion.

The dummy half was originally hit by the concussion during a Round 9 clash against the Canberra Raiders, and was set to only miss a single game originally.

4 Pines Park MAN 24 FT 26 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

That would have been during Round 10 against the Dolphins, before being fit to return during Magic Round againt the Brisbane Broncos.

But that didn't happen for Croker, who has been sidelined ever since as side effects of concussion prevented him from returning to the paddock.

According to AAP's Scott Bailey, Croker has been ramping up his training and will commence contact work next week.

It's understood Croker is no guarantee to return next week against the South Sydney Rabbitohs after missing Sunday afternoon's gutsy win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, but coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed Croker is getting closer.

Accor Stadium SOU MAN

"There's been a lot more non-contact skills. Next week my understanding is he'll do a bit more contact," Seibold said per AAP.

"We miss Crokes. He's a real heart and soul of our group. It's been concerning for him.

"But the welfare of the player comes first. We want to make sure that he's received the right treatment. It's a go-slowly approach."

In his absence, Manly have been forced to use a rotation of Karl Lawton and Gordon Chan Kum Tong in the number nine. However, it was Jake Simpkin - signed last week from the Wests Tigers on an immediate deal - who started on Sunday against the Dragons after being parachuted into the side.

With Simpkin's deal running into next year, it could well be Simpkin and Croker sharing number nine duties over the coming season and a half for the Northern Beaches-based side.

Manly have a bye following the game against South Sydney, meaning Croker may well return during Round 18 against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.