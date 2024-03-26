The NSW Cup will enter its fourth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs
In: Leonard Skelton, Braidon Burns, Siliva Havili, Sean Keppie
Out: Leon Te Hau, Richard Kennar, Michael Chee Kam, Shaquai Mitchell
1. Jye Gray
2. Braidon Burns
3. Izaac Thompson
4. Jacob Gagai
5. Leonard Skelton
6. Dion Teaupa
7. Lachlan Ilias
8. Sean Keppie
9. Peter Mamouzelos (c)
10. Brock Gray
11. Thomas Fletcher
12. Chase Chapman
13. Siliva Havili
Interchange
14. Ryan Gray
15. Matt French
16. Adam Christensen
17. Yileen Gordon
Reserves
19. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape
20. Tyson Hodge
In: Poasa Faamausili
Out: Jack Todd
1. Joash Papalii
2. Hayze Perham
3. Jordan Samrani
4. Bronson Xerri
5. Eli Clark
6. Bailey Biondi-Odo
7. Toby Sexton
8. Poasa Faamausili
9. Jake Turpin
10. Chris Patolo
11. Kitione Kautoga
12. Harry Hayes
13. Harrison Edwards
Interchange
14. Bailey Hayward
15. Reece Hoffman
16. Lipoi Hopoi
17. Zane Tetevano
Reserves
19. Jack Todd
20. Lachlan Vale