The NSW Cup will enter its third round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
In: Dylan Napa, Fetalaiga Pauga, Siua Wong
Out: Ethan King, Egan Butcher, Angus Crichton
1. Callum Gromek
2. Alex Young
3. Michael Jennings
4. Ethan Clark-Wood
5. Fetalaiga Pauga
6. Zach Dockar-Clay (c)
7. Hugo Savala
8. Dylan Napa
9. Tyler Moriarty
10. Tayson Fakaosi
11. Meli Nasau
12. Siua Wong
13. Salesi Foketi
Interchange
14. Benaiah Ioelu
15. Taylor Losalu
16. Falefa Letoi
17. Michael Coleman
In: Lachlan Ilias, Izaac Thompson, Dion Teaupa, Jacob Gagai, Thomas Fletcher
Out: Dean Hawkins, Leon Te Hau, Taane Milne, Leonard Skelton, Bayleigh Bentley-Hope, Tallis Duncan
1. Jye Gray
2. Leon Te Hau
3. Braidon Burns
4. Richard Kennar
5. Jacob Gagai
6. Dion Teaupa
7. Lachlan Ilias
8. Shaquai Mitchell
9. Peter Mamouzelos
10. Brock Gray
11. Thomas Fletcher
12. Michael Chee Kam
13. Chase Chapman
Interchange
14. Ryan Gray
15. Matt French
16. Adam Christensen
17. Yileen Gordon
Reserves
19. Tyson Hodge